Home > People

Luis Alvarez, a hero to fellow 9/11 responders, is laid to rest

  >>Michael Gold and Michael Wilson, The New York Times 

Published: 04 Jul 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 01:39 PM BdST

Previous Next
In his final days, Luis G Alvarez, a former New York City police detective, told family members that he was imagining himself walking and walking and walking. They asked him where.

“I’m on the pile,” Alvarez replied.

Shorthand for ground zero after the terror attacks of Sep 11, 2001, the pile was where thousands of victims were buried in rubble. His time there would come to define Alvarez’s police career and transform him physically, likely causing the cancer that whittled his stocky frame to bone. He became the face — a grimly urgent one — of others like him in an emotional address to members of Congress last month.

Alvarez, 53, died Saturday from complications of colorectal cancer, just weeks after he, alongside comedian and activist Jon Stewart, pleaded with lawmakers at a congressional hearing to replenish the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Police officers carry the casket of Luis Alvarez, a former New York detective who became a champion of the emergency workers who had responded to the Sep 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, outside the Immaculate Conception Church in New York, Jul 3, 2019. The New York Times

Police officers carry the casket of Luis Alvarez, a former New York detective who became a champion of the emergency workers who had responded to the Sep 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, outside the Immaculate Conception Church in New York, Jul 3, 2019. The New York Times

Hundreds of police officers lined the street in Astoria, Queens, for his funeral Wednesday, the familiar trappings of a ceremonial farewell — the bagpipes with “Amazing Grace,” the coffin draped in the colors of the Police Department — giving way, inside the church, to stories of a one-of-a-kind man who lived his life fully in his prime years and later, during the illness that cut him short.

“Before he became an American hero, he was mine,” said Alvarez’s oldest son, David. “He was my hero, my inspiration. The one above all I wanted to make proud.”

Alvarez was born in 1965 in Havana, but his family moved to Queens seeking to provide their children with greater opportunity, according to Alvarez’s sister, Aida Lugo.

“Little did my parents know that this single act of sacrifice would lay the groundwork for the man that their son would become,” Lugo said.

After turning 18, Alvarez served in the Marines. But it was in 1990, just shy of his 25th birthday, that he found his true calling, Lugo said, and joined the ranks of New York’s finest.

Alvarez was first assigned to the 108th Precinct in Long Island City, Queens. In 1993, he was transferred to the narcotics division and promoted to detective two years later. He spent time working undercover, but by 2004, he wanted a less stressful assignment, the city’s police commissioner, James P. O’Neill, said Wednesday.

“Without a hint of irony — and I still can’t believe this — he joined the NYPD’s elite bomb squad,” O’Neill said. “Talk about an exceptional human being.”

Comedian Jon Stewart speaks with Rep Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) at the funeral for Luis Alvarez, a former New York detective who became a champion of the emergency workers who had responded to the Sep 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, outside the Immaculate Conception Church in New York, Jul 3, 2019. The New York Times

Comedian Jon Stewart speaks with Rep Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) at the funeral for Luis Alvarez, a former New York detective who became a champion of the emergency workers who had responded to the Sep 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, outside the Immaculate Conception Church in New York, Jul 3, 2019. The New York Times

Over the course of a 20-year career with the Police Department, Alvarez was recognised several times for excellent police work. He retired in 2010.

“If his story had ended there, it would have been enough for several lifetimes,” O’Neill said.

But, Lugo said, after her brother learned in 2016 that he had cancer, he began a new chapter.

Alvarez believed his cancer was linked to his time at ground zero and was determined to share his story, posting updates about his health as a way of urging others to register with the compensation fund in case they became ill.

It was his dying wish to see Congress pass the bill that would secure aid for ailing Sept. 11 responders, Lugo said.

“Despite being in pretty bad shape, he travelled to Capitol Hill to have his voice heard,” she said. “He wanted to urge our government to do the right thing.”

His appearance last month before Congress was a final act of service after a career as a public servant. Before uttering a single word, Alvarez offered a vivid image of the stark reality that many Sept. 11 emergency workers have faced. His pinched, jaundiced face and frail body reminded countless Americans — and presumably, some members of the House Judiciary subcommittee to whom he was speaking — that unforeseen, relentless and lethal damage was done to many in the weeks following the attacks.

Police officers salute the family of Luis Alvarez, a former New York detective who became a champion of the emergency workers who had responded to the Sep 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at his funeral outside the Immaculate Conception Church in New York, Jul 3, 2019. The New York Times

Police officers salute the family of Luis Alvarez, a former New York detective who became a champion of the emergency workers who had responded to the Sep 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at his funeral outside the Immaculate Conception Church in New York, Jul 3, 2019. The New York Times

Before Alvarez’s death, the bill that he had so passionately supported was approved by the committee and sent to the House floor, where it is expected to pass. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said that he would allow a vote on the bill by next month.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who wore a fire fighter’s jacket Wednesday in support of emergency responders, said that immediately after the funeral she called the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and the House majority leader, Steny Hoyer, to urge them to get the bill to McConnell as quickly as possible.

“The least we could do is pass the bill in his honour and in the honour of the many others who have served,” she said in phone interview.

Alvarez’s former fellow officers milled outside the church as the crowd thinned.

“He spoke for those who passed already, those who are sick, those who might get sick,” said Detective Miguel Mendez, who also spent months at the pile. “Lou was our warrior.”

Nearby, a retired officer leaned on a cane, visibly uncomfortable. He spent 81 days at ground zero, and has endured an onslaught of woes since then: nine strokes, and throat and sinus damage.

“I was ready to die,” the retired officer, Thomas Kelly, said. “But then Lou called.”

The two became friends.

“‘Don’t lay in bed,’” Alvarez told him, Kelly recalled.

“ ‘Get up, get out and enjoy the world. You’ve got to go out and live your life. We’ve got to keep fighting for ourselves and for each other.’”

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships
India batsman Rayudu retires
England reach semis

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Aides help former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos walk, as she arrives at an anti-corruption court Sandiganbayan, to attend a court hearing in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in Philippines Nov 16, 2018. REUTERS

Hundreds fell sick at Marcos’ 90th Birthday bash

Activists with Gays Against Guns take the stage at the Stonewall 50 rally in Manhattan, on Friday, June 28, 2019. The rally at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village commemorates a seminal moment in the gay rights movement 50 years ago: a police raid and the LGBTQ community fighting back. The New York Times

50th anniversary of Stonewall uprising

Chader Kona wants Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's help to get a government job.

Woman with disabilities demonstrates for govt job

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2019, her second shaking bout within two weeks. Reuters

Merkel is seen shaking again

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain Jun 8, 2019. REUTERS

Refurbishing Harry and Meghan's home cost £2.4m

File Photo: The then finance minister AMA Muhith handing a crest to retired professor Husniara Huq at the annual gathering of Dhaka University English Department Alumni Society (EDAS) on Jan 27, 2017.

Ex-DU Prof Husniara Huq dies

Chinese President Xi Jinping awards his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the first-ever Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Xi and Putin: At helm of China-Russia relations

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth pose at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain June 3, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.