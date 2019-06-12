Former Dhaka University English Department Professor Husniara Huq dies
Dhaka University Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2019 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 08:46 PM BdST
Former teacher of Dhaka University Department of English Professor Husniara Huq has died.
She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning. She was 88.
Prof Husniara broke a thigh bone from a fall two days ago, Professor Rebecca Haque, a former chairman of the department, told bdnews24.com.
“She suffered a cardiac arrest after surgery. She died after the second heart attack around 7am on Wednesday,” Prof Rebecca said.
Prof Husniara did her masters at the department in 1955. She was a classmate of former finance minister AMA Muhith.
She taught at the department for a long time. Her colleagues said she was a legend in terms of integrity and steadfastness.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at the Green Road Mosque near her home after Johr prayers on Thursday.
Her husband AKM Azizul Haq was a former minister of the Bangladesh government.
"I'm touched," Prof Husniara had said after receiving honour for retired teachers who had once been students of the department during an annual gathering of English Department Alumni Society (EDAS) in 2017.
Muhith had introduced her as his masters classmate during the ceremony.
She had used the opportunity to recall the first days of her work, "There were fewer students in my days. So the attachment was stronger. I called all of them by their first names."
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Tigers confident Shakib will play WI
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field before play Action Images via Reuters
No reserve day disappoints Rhodes
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS
Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former Dhaka University English Department Professor Husniara Huq dies
- Xi and Putin: At helm of China-Russia relations
- Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book on World War Two
- Philip Green, UK fashion mogul, charged with assault in US in groping case
- The doctor who stayed behind to save babies in his long-suffering homeland
- Frank Lucas dies at 88, drug kingpin depicted in ‘American Gangster’
- Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims
- He claimed he caught a record-breaking fish. Now he’s being called a liar
- Women vaccinators challenge perceptions and change lives in Bangladesh: FAO
- Bangladeshi Fabiha Bushra wins Huntley Schaller Award of Canada’s Carleton University
Most Read
- Draw with Laos sends Bangladesh to second round of Qatar World Cup pre-qualifiers
- BSTI bans 22 more products found substandard in second round of tests
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal in hospital before his maiden budget
- Bangladesh Bank forms panel as default loan figure tops Tk 1.5 trillion
- Dash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles
- No reserve day disappoints coach Rhodes as rain washes away Bangladesh match
- Bangladesh is among next growth stars: Unilever CEO Alan Jope
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets as protests turn to violent chaos
- Rohingya Muslims found stranded on Thai island