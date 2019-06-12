Former Dhaka University English Department Professor Husniara Huq dies

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning. She was 88.

Prof Husniara broke a thigh bone from a fall two days ago, Professor Rebecca Haque, a former chairman of the department, told bdnews24.com.

“She suffered a cardiac arrest after surgery. She died after the second heart attack around 7am on Wednesday,” Prof Rebecca said.

Prof Husniara did her masters at the department in 1955. She was a classmate of former finance minister AMA Muhith.

She taught at the department for a long time. Her colleagues said she was a legend in terms of integrity and steadfastness.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at the Green Road Mosque near her home after Johr prayers on Thursday.

Her husband AKM Azizul Haq was a former minister of the Bangladesh government.

"I'm touched," Prof Husniara had said after receiving honour for retired teachers who had once been students of the department during an annual gathering of English Department Alumni Society (EDAS) in 2017.

Muhith had introduced her as his masters classmate during the ceremony.

She had used the opportunity to recall the first days of her work, "There were fewer students in my days. So the attachment was stronger. I called all of them by their first names."