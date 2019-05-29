Home > People

Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 May 2019 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 01:20 PM BdST

An Australian teen dubbed "Egg Boy" for cracking an egg on the head of a controversial right-wing lawmaker said he has given almost A$100,000 ($70,000) donated for his legal expenses to support victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Will Connolly, 17, came to prominence when he "egged" far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference after Anning had said letting "Muslim fanatics" migrate to New Zealand was the cause of the mosque shootings in March.

Police cautioned Connolly over the incident but he quickly became a cause célèbre, drawing support from all corners of the globe, including the backing of basketball star Ben Simmons. Donations flooded in to fund his legal defence.

However, Connolly said late on Tuesday he would give away A$99,922 that he had received because he was no longer required to face court.

"I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn't mine to keep," Connolly wrote on his Instagram account.

"To the victims of the tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you."

A lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers on March 15, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook.

Australian Brenton Tarrant has been charged with 51 murders and engaging in a terrorist act. He has not been required to submit a plea and is due to appear in court again on June 14.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tom Volk with the nearly 17-pound walleye he caught along the Heart River in Mandan, ND. The New York Times

US man caught lying about fishing record

For many rural Bangladeshi women, their chickens are the only opportunity to earn money independently. Monira wants to train more women so that they too can become self-sufficient. ©FAO/Jilani

Women vaccinators change lives: FAO

Bangladeshi wins Huntley Schaller Award

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets well-wishers outside of the Barton Neighbourhood Centre in Oxford, Britain, May 14, 2019. REUTERS

Prince Harry wins privacy lawsuit

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry, Meghan name baby son Archie

Tamanna, the Jashore girl, gets GPA-5

Fans pay last respects to Subir Nandi

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at

Meghan gives birth to a boy

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.