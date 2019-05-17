Home > People

Bangladeshi Fabiha Bushra wins Huntley Schaller Award of Canada’s Carleton University

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 May 2019 04:19 AM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 04:21 AM BdST

Fabiha Bushra, a Bangladeshi student of Canada’s Carleton University, has received the Huntley Schaller Award.

Her paper on the impact of gender inequality on terrorist violence brought her the award, according to an announcement published on the university’s website on Wednesday.

Hailing from Lohagarha in Chattogram, Bushra completed MA in economics from the university earlier this year. She is doing her PhD research now.

Awarded annually by the Dean of Graduate and Postdoctoral Affairs on the recommendation of the Chair of the Department of Economics to an outstanding graduate student, the intent of the Huntley Schaller Award is to encourage the pursuit of research in economics.

In her award-wining study, Bushra identified terrorism as a product of hegemonic masculinity to explain how a culture of unequal gender relations contributes to a culture of violence.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladeshi student wins Huntley Schaller Award

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets well-wishers outside of the Barton Neighbourhood Centre in Oxford, Britain, May 14, 2019. REUTERS

Prince Harry wins privacy lawsuit

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry, Meghan name baby son Archie

Tamanna, the Jashore girl, gets GPA-5

Fans pay last respects to Subir Nandi

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at

Meghan gives birth to a boy

Lilit Martirosyan at the National Assembly of Armenia in Yerevan. She has received dozens of death threats since speaking there. The New York Times

Trans woman gets 3 minutes in Armenia parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Hasina gets treatment as ordinary patient

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.