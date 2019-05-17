Bangladeshi Fabiha Bushra wins Huntley Schaller Award of Canada’s Carleton University

Her paper on the impact of gender inequality on terrorist violence brought her the award, according to an announcement published on the university’s website on Wednesday.

Hailing from Lohagarha in Chattogram, Bushra completed MA in economics from the university earlier this year. She is doing her PhD research now.

Awarded annually by the Dean of Graduate and Postdoctoral Affairs on the recommendation of the Chair of the Department of Economics to an outstanding graduate student, the intent of the Huntley Schaller Award is to encourage the pursuit of research in economics.

In her award-wining study, Bushra identified terrorism as a product of hegemonic masculinity to explain how a culture of unequal gender relations contributes to a culture of violence.