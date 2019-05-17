Bangladeshi Fabiha Bushra wins Huntley Schaller Award of Canada’s Carleton University
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2019 04:19 AM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 04:21 AM BdST
Fabiha Bushra, a Bangladeshi student of Canada’s Carleton University, has received the Huntley Schaller Award.
Her paper on the impact of gender inequality on terrorist violence brought her the award, according to an announcement published on the university’s website on Wednesday.
Awarded annually by the Dean of Graduate and Postdoctoral Affairs on the recommendation of the Chair of the Department of Economics to an outstanding graduate student, the intent of the Huntley Schaller Award is to encourage the pursuit of research in economics.
