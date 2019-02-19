Home > People

Haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld dies

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Feb 2019 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 07:21 PM BdST

German haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has died, a source at the French fashion house said on Tuesday. He was 85.

Lagerfeld, instantly recognisable in his dark suits, pony-tailed white hair and sun glasses, was best known for his association with Chanel but delivered collections for LVMH's Fendi and his own eponymous label.

Rumours of Lagerfeld's ill-health had swirled after he missed Chanel's January show in Paris.

"We have lost a creative genius who helped to make Paris the fashion capital of the world and Fendi one of the most innovative Italian houses," LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

"We owe him a great deal: his taste and talent were the most exceptional I have ever known."

A true craftsman who combined artistic instinct, business acumen and commensurate ego, Lagerfeld was known for his strikingly visual fashion show displays and extravagant outfits.

Born in Hamburg in 1933, Lagerfeld made his debut with designer Pierre Balmain as an apprentice before moving on to Patou and Chloe and then Italian brand Fendi. He gained a rock-star status after he joined Chanel in 1983.

He earned the nicknames "Kaiser Karl" and "Fashion Meister".

"We are deeply saddened to learn the news of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing today. His unrivalled contribution to the fashion industry changed the way women dress and perceive fashion," Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council said in a statement.

French celebrity online magazine Purepeople said Lagerfeld died on Tuesday morning after being taken to hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.

A spokesman for Chanel was not immediately available for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Rev Michael Shanahan, a gay Roman Catholic priest in Chicago, Jan 30, 2019. The New York Times

Gay Roman Catholic priests speak out

US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the US-Mexico border while speaking about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2019. Reuters

Trump makes his case for Nobel Peace Prize

Al Mahmud

Al Mahmud dies

A Saudi woman uses her cell phone to take pictures of the International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition. The New York Times

Apple, Google urged to dump Saudi app that tracks women

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip is driven away from Papworth Hospital in southern England Dec 27, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Prince Philip gives up licence after crash

Jolie pays respect to Bangabandhu

Pope admits priests sexually abused nuns

Actor Angelina Jolie visits a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb 5, 2019. REUTERS

Ensure dignified Rohingya lives: Jolie

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.