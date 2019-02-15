Home > People

One of the finest Bengali poets, Al Mahmud dies at 82 

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Feb 2019 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 11:55 PM BdST

Poet Al Mahmud has died at a hospital in Dhaka at the age of 82.

He breathed his last at the Ibn Sina Hospital at 11:05pm on Friday, Abid Azam, an aide to the poet, told bdnews24.com.
 
More to follow

