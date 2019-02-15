One of the finest Bengali poets, Al Mahmud dies at 82
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2019 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 11:55 PM BdST
Poet Al Mahmud has died at a hospital in Dhaka at the age of 82.
He breathed his last at the Ibn Sina Hospital at 11:05pm on Friday, Abid Azam, an aide to the poet, told bdnews24.com.
More to follow
