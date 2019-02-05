Pope decries ‘armed power’, Yemen war on UAE trip
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2019 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 02:43 AM BdST
Pope Francis denounced the "logic of armed power" in Yemen, Syria and other Middle East wars on Monday on a landmark visit to the Arabian peninsula where Islam emerged, telling Christians and Muslims that conflicts brought nothing but misery and death.
Francis, the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula, was speaking during a trip to the United Arab Emirates, which is playing a leading role in Yemen's conflict as part of a Saudi-led military coalition.
"War cannot create anything but misery, weapons bring nothing but death," he said in a speech after meeting UAE leaders in the capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, the first full day of a trip he hopes will foster peace through religious dialogue.
"Its fateful consequences are before our eyes. I am thinking in particular of Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Libya," he said at an inter-religious meeting at the UAE Founder's Memorial.
"Let us commit ourselves against the logic of armed power," he said in his first public address on the trip after meeting with Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar mosque who called on Muslims in the Middle East to embrace Christians.
Pope Francis speaks during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019. Reuters
The United Nations is trying to implement a fragile ceasefire deal in the country's main Hodeidah port, a lifeline for millions and the site of some of the war's fiercest battles. It hopes the deal will pave the way for talks to end the war.
Francis used his regular Sunday address in Vatican City to urge all sides to implement the deal and help deliver aid.
A senior UAE official welcomed his comments on the peace deal: "Let us assure its implementation and make 2019 the year of peace in Yemen," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.
EMBRACING CHRISTIANS
The Grand Imam, the most senior Muslim figure taking part in the visit, called on Muslims in the Middle East to "embrace" local Christian communities, describing them as part of the nation and not a minority.
Pope Francis is welcomed by Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 4, 2019. Reuters
Sheikh Tayeb and the pope signed a document of "human fraternity" which carried a message against religious extremism.
Earlier on Monday the Pope was welcomed to the sprawling Presidential Palace for private talks with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and other UAE leaders.
The visit received some positive media attention in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites and where churches are banned. The main English daily, Arab News, ran a picture of the pope and Abu Dhabi's crown prince calling it "the moment that made history on the Arabian Peninsula."
It ran an article citing Muslim and Catholic officials saying Saudi Arabia could feature in a future papal visit.
Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with the Muslim Council of Elders at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Vatican officials say they hope one of the immediate effects of the visit will be permission to build more church compounds in the UAE to minister to the Catholic community.
On Tuesday before returning to Rome, the pope will celebrate an outdoor mass for some 135,000 Catholics in an Abu Dhabi sports stadium, an event with no precedent in the peninsula.
The UAE hosts nine Catholic churches and is home to about one million expatriate Catholics, many from the Philippines. Another one million Catholics are estimated to live in other countries in the Arabian Peninsula.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pope decries ‘armed power’, Yemen war on UAE trip
- Tamanna fights her disabilities to top school tests with flying colours
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Before he was a law graduate, he committed murder. Would you hire him?
- El Chapo drugged and raped 13-year-old girls, witness claims
- Kim Bok-dong, 92, wartime sex slave who campaigned for justice, dies
- Child abuse is ‘a human problem,’ Pope says, tamping down summit expectations
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- 'El Chapo' trial reveals drug lord's love life, business dealings
- Hasina on Foreign Policy list of 100 top Global Thinkers of the decade
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Kolkata police detention of CBI officials triggers showdown between Modi and Mamata
- Bangladesh has spent Tk 30 million on legal battle to recover stolen central bank funds
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt
- Eviction drive begins to clear out encroachers from Karnaphuli River
- Bangladesh fails to test Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder for asbestos
- Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit