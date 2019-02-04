Home > People

Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2019 12:58 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 12:58 AM BdST

American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has planned a visit to Bangladesh to see the Rohingya refugees as a special envoy of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

After arriving in Dhaka on Monday morning by Emirates, she will go straight to Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, a senior official at the foreign ministry told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

The UNHCR Dhaka office has not made any official statement or comment. A spokesperson told bdnews24.com that the visit is completely managed by the UNHCR headquarters.

She will meet the press in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday after her visit to the camps where over 800,000 Rohingyas took shelter following the “ethnic cleansing” launched in Myanmar’s Rakhine State on Aug 25, 2016.

She will also meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen before leaving Dhaka on Feb 6.

Jolie was appointed Special Envoy of the UNHCR in April 2012.

In her role, she focuses on major crises that result in mass population displacements, undertaking advocacy and representing UNHCR and the High Commissioner at the diplomatic level.

She also engages with decision-makers on global displacement issues.

Through this work, she has helped contribute to the vital process of finding solutions for people forced to flee their homes, according to the UNHCR.

