Prince Philip, driving without seat belt after crash, gets police ‘advice’

British news outlets published a photo of the 97-year-old duke behind the wheel of a Land Rover outside the Sandringham Estate, a private property of the royal family in Norfolk County in eastern England.

Police said officers had approached the driver.

“Suitable words of advice have been given to the driver,” a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said in a statement Sunday. She added that it was standard policy when “being made aware of or receiving such images showing this type of offence.”

News of the genteel warning to the husband of Queen Elizabeth II came as a woman who broke her wrist in the crash, Emma Fairweather, 46, complained in an interview with the British tabloid The Mirror that the prince has yet to offer her an apology.

Prince Philip’s previous Land Rover flipped after hitting a Kia minivan Thursday afternoon on A149, which runs along the Norfolk coast. Fairweather and a 9-month-old boy were passengers in the minivan driven by another woman, who also suffered injuries. The boy was unharmed after the crash.

“I’m lucky to be alive, and he hasn’t even said sorry,” Fairweather was quoted as saying of Prince Philip in the interview.

Buckingham Palace has said that “a full message of support was sent to both the driver and the passenger.” But Fairweather argued that the message she had received Friday was not supportive and did not come from a royal, but from a police family liaison officer instead.

“He said, ‘The queen and the duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you,'” she told The Mirror. “That’s not an apology or even a well-wish.”

Fairweather also disputed the duke’s reported claim that he had steered off road because the sun had momentarily blinded him.

She said she did not recall it being sunny.

“I can’t see how that could be true when it was overcast,” she said.

Prince Philip, whom news reports said had been shaken but not injured in the crash, had a precautionary medical check-up Friday.

On Sunday, The Sunday Times said Norfolk Police were weighing charges against the duke in connection with the collision.

