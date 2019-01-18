UK's Prince Philip, 97, escapes unhurt after road crash near royal estate
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2019 12:58 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 12:58 AM BdST
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was involved in a traffic accident while driving on Thursday near the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Buckingham Palace said. He was not hurt.
"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," it said in a statement. "The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate."
Local police attended the scene, the palace added.
The BBC reported that Philip was driving a Range Rover and that the vehicle landed on its side after a collision. It quoted a witness as saying the Duke was very shaken.
A palace spokeswoman later confirmed the Duke was at the wheel and that he was checked by a doctor afterwards. He did not go to hospital and was now back at Sandringham.
Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 and has been by his wife's side throughout her long reign.
The former naval officer did not accompany the Queen to a church service on Christmas Day last month though a royal source said he was in good health.
Philip, who had successful hip replacement surgery last year, retired from public life in 2017.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- John C Bogle, founder of financial giant Vanguard, is dead at 89
- Fearing for Saudi teen's safety, Canada refugee agency hires guard
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- UK royal Meghan Markle reveals she's six months pregnant
- Who is MacKenzie Bezos?
- Saudi teen who fled family leaves Thailand for asylum in Canada
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie set to divorce
- Human trafficking worsens in conflict zones as militants deploy slaves: UN
- Student from Bangladeshi family aims to become Hong Kong’s first ethnic minority lawmaker
Most Read
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition
- High Court scraps plea challenging the swearing-in of new MPs
- Indian woman who defied Kerala temple ban 'beaten by her mother-in-law'
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say