UK royal Meghan Markle reveals she's six months pregnant
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST
Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, told royal well-wishers on Monday she was six months pregnant but the royal couple do not know the gender of their first baby, British media reported.
Former US actress Meghan and Harry married last May and announced in October that they were expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019 but gave no specific details.
During a chat with some of the large crowd that turned out for their visit to Birkenhead in northern England on Monday, Meghan, 37, revealed she was six months pregnant, suggesting the latest addition to the British royal family would be due sometime in April.
However, Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, do not know whether the future seventh-in-line to the throne will be a boy or a girl and it would be a "surprise", media reported.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at "Number 7", a "Feeding Birkenhead" citizens supermarket and community cafe, in Birkenhead, Britain January 14, 2019. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS
Local resident Helen O'Toole, a mother of seven, said Meghan had asked her for some advice.
"I said ‘breathe and take anything that they offer you’ and she just clutched her little baby bump and laughed. It was really lovely," she told Reuters.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Who is MacKenzie Bezos?
- Saudi teen who fled family leaves Thailand for asylum in Canada
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie set to divorce
- Human trafficking worsens in conflict zones as militants deploy slaves: UN
- Student from Bangladeshi family aims to become Hong Kong’s first ethnic minority lawmaker
- Selfless, intellectual giant in Bangladesh politics - colleagues pay tribute to Syed Ashraf
- A reunion for the ages - former student comrade Najma amuses Hasina with Ganabhaban visit
- Pope bemoans disjointed world, praises unity over diversity
- Lawrence Roberts, who helped design the precursor to the internet, dies at 81
- Julian Francis gets Queen’s New Years’ Honours for outstanding contributions to Bangladesh
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- Oikya Front will decide on talks with govt once it knows agenda: Fakhrul
- China sentences Canadian to death
- Indian city gears up for world's largest religious festival
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- Garment workers try to block Ashulia road