Selfless, intellectual giant in Bangladesh politics - colleagues pay tribute to Syed Ashraf
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 05:01 BdST
The colleagues of Syed Ashraful Islam have recalled how selfless, honest and visionary the “intellectual giant” was in Bangladesh’s politics.
“He was a clean politician. Altruistic and self-effacing Syed Ashraf led a normal life. He also was uncompromising in his loyalty to the party and the leader,” Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif said about the former general secretary.
Syed Ashraful Islam, Obaidul Quader and other Awami League leaders after Quader took charge of general secretary from predecessor Ashraf following the council in 2016. Photo: Facebook
Syed Ashraf showed how to take politics forward with loyalty, trust, confidence and respect to the leadership, Organising Secretary Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said.
“I’ve never seen any hate or hostility in him. He always showed respect to all irrespective of their age,” he added.
Syed Ashraful Islam, Obaidul Quader and other Awami League leaders after Quader took the charge of general secretary from Syed Ashraf following the council in 2016. Photo: Facebook
“He had a political commitment which is why he would never hesitate to tell the truth. He was an intellectual giant in the political arena,” Dilip said.
Syed Ashraful Islam addressing a Samyobadi Dal event on Oct 1, 2016.
Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraf died at a hospital in Thailand on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.
Also read:
No alternative to discussion: Ashraf
Not happy at Coco's conviction: Ashraf
Behave, Ashraf tells party MPs
Unite to protect Hasina: Ashraful to AL
No senseless criticism, dirty blogs: Ashraf
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A reunion for the ages - former student comrade Najma amuses Hasina with Ganabhaban visit
- Pope bemoans disjointed world, praises unity over diversity
- Lawrence Roberts, who helped design the precursor to the internet, dies at 81
- Julian Francis gets Queen’s New Years’ Honours for outstanding contributions to Bangladesh
- Michelle Obama leaps into the lead of most admired women in US poll
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- Child says she still believes in Santa after Trump's 'marginal' quip
- Stress, exhaustion and guilt: Modern parenting
- Kids, please don’t read this article on what Trump said about Santa Claus
- Save the Children UK chief quits after complaints
Most Read
- Minister Syed Ashraful Islam dies in Bangkok
- Panic at Segunbagicha in Dhaka as Awami League groups clash
- Bangladesh MPs take oath after 11th national election
- Local AL leader arrested over gang-rape in Noakhali on election day
- BNP leaders won’t take oath: Fakhrul
- A reunion for the ages - former student comrade Najma amuses Hasina with Ganabhaban visit
- Krishna Kaberi murderer sentenced to death
- Hasina gets green light from Hamid to form new government
- New cabinet members to take oath Monday, says Bangabhaban spokesman
- Jatiya Party still undecided whether to remain ‘domesticated’ opposition