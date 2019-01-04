Selfless, intellectual giant in Bangladesh politics - colleagues pay tribute to Syed Ashraf

“He was a clean politician. Altruistic and self-effacing Syed Ashraf led a normal life. He also was uncompromising in his loyalty to the party and the leader,” Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif said about the former general secretary.

Syed Ashraful Islam, Obaidul Quader and other Awami League leaders after Quader took charge of general secretary from predecessor Ashraf following the council in 2016. Photo: Facebook

In the words of Health Minister Mohammed Nasim, a colleague of Syed Ashraf in the party’s presidium, the vacuum created by the demise of the “polite, self-denying, wise and visionary” politician can never be filled up.

Syed Ashraf showed how to take politics forward with loyalty, trust, confidence and respect to the leadership, Organising Secretary Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said.

“I’ve never seen any hate or hostility in him. He always showed respect to all irrespective of their age,” he added.

Syed Ashraful Islam, Obaidul Quader and other Awami League leaders after Quader took the charge of general secretary from Syed Ashraf following the council in 2016. Photo: Facebook

Samyobadi Dal leader Dilip Barua, an ally of the ruling party, also praised Syed Ashraf for his honesty and devotion. They both were in Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet from 2009 to 2014.

“He had a political commitment which is why he would never hesitate to tell the truth. He was an intellectual giant in the political arena,” Dilip said.

Syed Ashraful Islam addressing a Samyobadi Dal event on Oct 1, 2016.

He also remembered the Awami League leader’s ‘impeccable’ role in the Liberation War and the movement to restore democracy.

Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraf died at a hospital in Thailand on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.



Also read:

Ashraf against death penalty

No alternative to discussion: Ashraf

Not happy at Coco's conviction: Ashraf

Behave, Ashraf tells party MPs

Unite to protect Hasina: Ashraful to AL

No senseless criticism, dirty blogs: Ashraf

Ashraf admits govt failure in Ramu