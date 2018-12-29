Michelle Obama leaps into the lead of most admired women in US poll
>> Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published: 29 Dec 2018 06:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 06:12 BdST
Hillary Clinton has lost her top spot among the women most admired by people in the United States after 17 years to Michelle Obama, according to a new poll by Gallup.
Obama, whose recently published autobiography, "Becoming", is a bestseller, was the choice of 15 percent of 1,025 people surveyed, up from 7 percent in 2017.
As first lady she took on a number of causes including an effort to fight obesity among children in the United States, calling for healthy eating and exercise.
She has also been a staunch advocate for women's rights, both in and out of the White House.
Earlier this year, Obama was named the world's second-most admired woman, behind Angelina Jolie, in a YouGov poll.
Clinton, a former secretary of state and first lady who lost the 2016 presidential election, was now number three on the list published on Thursday, behind entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey.
On the men's side, Michelle's husband, former President Barack Obama, came in first.
Others who made the list include Melania Trump with 4 percent - the same as Hillary Clinton; Queen Elizabeth and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, both with 2 percent.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- Child says she still believes in Santa after Trump's 'marginal' quip
- Stress, exhaustion and guilt: Modern parenting
- Kids, please don’t read this article on what Trump said about Santa Claus
- Save the Children UK chief quits after complaints
- Corbyn says he did not call PM May a ‘stupid woman’
- Steven Spielberg on storytelling’s power to fight hate
- Priest pulled from funerals after repeatedly citing teenager’s suicide in ‘pastoral disaster’
- ‘Aware of atrocities’: Twitter CEO responds to critics of Myanmar tweets
- Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including Khashoggi, imprisoned Reuters pair
Most Read
- 3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
- ‘Fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid’: Dr Kamal Hossain tells Indian newspaper
- Voters swooned as Mashrafe’s wife takes campaign by surprise
- Bangladesh general election 2018 at a glance
- 3G, 4G back on after 10-hour blackout ahead of election
- Bangladesh praises Russia’s ‘bold’ stance on Rohingya issue
- Ershad starts another drama three days before election
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- Fire at Zaman Tower in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan doused after two hours
- Indian woman attacks alleged stalker and cuts off his genitals