Home > People

Child says she still believes in Santa after Trump's 'marginal' quip

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-27 02:08:23.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 02:16:30.0 BdST

President Donald Trump set off a Christmas social media storm when he questioned whether a 7-year-old was too long in the tooth to believe in Santa Claus.
Related Stories

But not to worry.

The child, Collman Lloyd, from Lexington, South Carolina, told the Post and Courier newspaper she was still a believer. She and her two siblings left iced sugar cookies and milk out for Saint Nick overnight and, in the morning, the treats were gone and presents were under the tree.

Twitter had lit up after Trump, capping a week of plunging stocks, a government shutdown and the US defence chief's unceremonious departure, cast doubt on the cherished childhood fantasy.

"Are you still a believer in Santa?" Trump asked Collman in a phone call. "Because at seven, it's marginal, right?"

In a video her family posted on the Internet, she replied "Yes sir," later telling the newspaper she had no idea what "marginal" meant.

Trump made the comment during a holiday event with first lady Melania Trump, taking calls from children calling the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa tracker.

A Christmas tradition, the tracker delights children with "real-time" updates on his Christmas Eve journey.

"It's just too freaking fantastic that Trump spent his Christmas Eve calling seven-year-olds and telling them believing in Santa at their age is 'marginal,'" Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on his Twitter account.

"Actually there is no heaven," tweeted Dan Amira, head writer for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" comedy show. "When you die you just rot in the ground and get eaten by worms. Okay Merry Christmas, Timmy."

The White House had no immediate comment on the social media response to the president's Santa comments.

Stuck in Washington on Christmas morning because of the partial federal government shutdown, Trump displayed little holiday cheer to reporters after a 20-minute video conference with US troops serving abroad.

He assailed the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, railed against Democrats who refuse to fund the wall he wants to build on the US-Mexico border, and blasted the investigation into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, among other regular targets.

The president then closed with holiday wishes of sorts. "It's a disgrace, what's happening in our country," he said. "But other than that, I wish everyone a very merry Christmas.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Renée Sentilles, a professor, at home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Oct 1, 2018. Sentilles enrolled her son Isaac in various lessons beginning when he was an infant. Even now that he’s 12, she rarely has him out of sight when he is home. The New York Times

The relentlessness of modern parenting

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with a child who is calling into the North American Aerospace Defense Command's Santa Tracker, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Dec. 24, 2018. On one of the calls, Trump said to a 7-year-old named Coleman Monday night,

Trump asks 7-year-old if he still believes in Santa

A screenshot of the Save the Children UK media release announcing the resignation of its chief Peter Bennett-Jones.

Save the Children UK chief quits

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, reacts during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Britain, December 19, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

I did not call PM May a  stupid woman: Corbyn

A steel sculpture by Nicola Anthony called “Remembering Our Father’s Words,” at the Jona Goldrich Centre for Digital Storytelling, inside the USC Shoah Foundation's newly expanded offices at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Dec 11, 2018. The New York Times

Spielberg on storytelling’s power to fight hate

Maison Hullibarger. Family photo via The New York Times

Priest pulled after repeatedly citing suicide

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, Nov 12, 2018. REUTERS

Twitter CEO responds to critics of Myanmar tweets

A screenshot of Time's cover story published online.

Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.