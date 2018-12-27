Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video

A bystander captured the incident on video and shared it on social media, where it went viral.

Syed Ali, the officer involved, did not know he had been filmed until another officer showed him the video.

Ali, who does not use social media, was surprised.

A woman had approached Ali at the East Broadway subway station on New York City’s Lower East Side and told him that she was afraid because a group of homeless people were bothering her.

Ali then told the men to leave the station.

“That’s when I saw they started becoming a little aggressive, more combative,” he told The New York Times. “The video kind of shows what happened after that.”

The video shows the men approaching him while he orders them repeatedly to stay back.

When one of the men gets close, Ali kicked him to the ground. The man got back up and began attacking him. Ali then used his baton. The other men began to approach.

A bystander attempted to separate Ali and the other men, but one of the assailants broke away and lunged at Ali only to trip, stumble and fall onto the train tracks.

The police officer then called for the power to the rail tracks to be shut off.

Ali said he was concerned about the safety of the men even as they were attacking him.

“Looking at the video now from the outside, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that was a pretty ugly situation,’” he said.

Ali said his training in the military had helped him stay calm during the attack and that he had not used his gun because he believed it was not needed in that situation.

“We’ve been taught to properly use a piece of equipment based on the situation,” he said.

The attackers, who were highly intoxicated, were taken to hospital, received treatment and released.

According to the New York Police Department, two of the assailants were later arrested for sleeping in the subway station on Wednesday and later charged in connection with the attack.

Another man will also be charged, New York police said.

“What extraordinary professionalism and bravery by NYPD Officer Syed Ali,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Councilman Chaim M Deutsch of Brooklyn presented Ali with a certificate and thanked him for “restraint and discipline in how he de-escalated the situation.”

Kudos to this NY cop on his performance. His situation is a reminder to New Yorkers & their political leaders that NYC’s decline in the 70s & 80s began in the subways. The quality-of-life declines & warning signs are all there for it to happen once again. https://t.co/9ElS54V4NM pic.twitter.com/68DKn5NKKX — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) December 25, 2018

Ali, who is an American citizen, came to the US with his parents from Bangladesh when he was three and grew up in New York City.

He later joined the US army and served in Kuwait.

Ali made the news last year after he was held at a secondary screening at John F Kennedy International Airport for hours after arriving on a flight from Istanbul soon after US President Donald Trump instituted a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Ali had given an interview with The New York Times, where he said an officer had threatened to incarcerate him when he asked if the process was going to take much longer after an hour of waiting.

“If you can’t sit patiently, I can gain compliance from you by putting you in a detainment cell,” he recalled a Customs and Border Protection officer telling him.

“I feel like my rights were violated,” Ali told The New York Times. “Are you telling me that every guy with the last name Ali is a terrorist? Are you telling me every guy with brown skin coming in from overseas is a terrorist?”

The New York Times had noted at the time that several other Muslim Americans and foreigners with valid travel documents had made similar reports of additional scrutiny and hostile questioning.

“There’s no one who you would think should be able to sail through immigration at the airport more than Syed,” National Immigration Law Center staff lawyer Justin Cox, who spoke with Ali, told The New York Times. “None of that mattered because he’s brown and Muslim. That’s what his case underlines.”

Ali had said at the time that he loved his job and enjoyed making people feel safe on the subway.

He recalled an incident where he chased down a thief who stole a phone from a mute woman who communicated with hand gestures.

“All I cared about was that we were able to help this girl,” Officer Ali said. “It’s a true euphoric feeling of doing what I signed up to do.”