Corbyn says he did not call PM May a ‘stupid woman’

Earlier the House of Commons erupted in anger when Corbyn appeared to mouth the words “stupid woman” after a lively exchange with May.



“During Prime Minister’s Question Time today I referred to those who I believe were seeking to turn the debate about the national crisis facing our country into a pantomime as ‘stupid people’,” he told parliament later.



“I did not use the words ‘stupid woman’ about the prime minister or anyone else and am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form at all.”