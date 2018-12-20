Corbyn says he did not call PM May a ‘stupid woman’
Published: 2018-12-20 00:28:34.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 00:28:34.0 BdST
British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday said he had not referred to Prime Minister Theresa May as a “stupid woman”.
Earlier the House of Commons erupted in anger when Corbyn appeared to mouth the words “stupid woman” after a lively exchange with May.
“During Prime Minister’s Question Time today I referred to those who I believe were seeking to turn the debate about the national crisis facing our country into a pantomime as ‘stupid people’,” he told parliament later.
“I did not use the words ‘stupid woman’ about the prime minister or anyone else and am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form at all.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Corbyn says he did not call PM May a ‘stupid woman’
- Steven Spielberg on storytelling’s power to fight hate
- Priest pulled from funerals after repeatedly citing teenager’s suicide in ‘pastoral disaster’
- ‘Aware of atrocities’: Twitter CEO responds to critics of Myanmar tweets
- Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including Khashoggi, imprisoned Reuters pair
- To protect migrants from police, a Dutch church service never ends
- DNA test helps mother reunite with daughter she thought died nearly 70 years ago
- Prominent Russian rights activist dies at the age of 91
- Afghan ‘Messi boy’ forced to flee home after Taliban attack
- UK woman forced into marriage in Bangladesh says she was raped by her husband every day
Most Read
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt
- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul on election trail in Cumilla
- Mahbub Talukdar says Huda attacked election commissioner's post by calling him a liar
- Bangladesh retains second place in Asia on World Economic Forum gender gap index
- Latif Siddique rushed to hospital as health deteriorates amid hunger strike
- Awami League outlines path towards developed Bangladesh in manifesto
- Hasina solicits vote for ailing Syed Ashraf from Kishoreganj constituents
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it