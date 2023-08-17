Slumping US-China trade accompanied by growing fear of war

At the start of the year, a leaked memo from US Air Force General Mike Minihan, head of the US Air Mobility Command, said his gut told him the United States and China would go to war as early as 2025.

"I hope I am wrong," Minihan wrote in the document, which circulated widely on social media. In order to prepare, he told them, all personnel should make sure their wills and emergency contacts were up-to-date and should partake in at least one session of monthly pistol practice to ensure “lethality”.

"Aim for the head," he instructed.

It was not necessarily practical advice – most trainers would advise an occasional shooter like an airman to aim for the chest, as handgun shots can go high. But as a rhetorical flourish to convey urgency and threat, it was unambiguous.