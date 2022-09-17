    বাংলা

    Nepal landslide kills 14, 10 missing

    Rescue workers are searching the disaster site for the missing people, who are believed to be trapped

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 06:57 AM

    A landslide triggered by heavy rains killed at least 14 people and injured seven in western Nepal, officials said on Saturday, as rescue workers searched the disaster site to try to find a further 10 missing people.

    Rescuers had pulled the dead and injured from the silt-covered wreckage of five houses buried under mud in Achham district, about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu, said Dan Bahadur Karki, a police spokesperson.

    Local media footage showed rescuers clearing slush with their hands in a desperate search for the missing people who were believed trapped. Officials said the injured had been rushed to a nearby hospital.

    Flash floods and landslides occur frequently in the mountainous terrain of Nepal, especially during annual monsoon rains between June and September.

    At least 48 people have been killed and 12 are missing across the country in flash floods and landslides so far this year, according to official data.

    RELATED STORIES
    Six arrested in northern India over alleged rape and murder of teens
    6 held in India over alleged rape, murder of teens
    The bodies of the two girls, aged 15 and 17, were found in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh
    Nine dead after wall collapse in northern India
    9 dead after wall collapse in northern India
    The dead, casual labourers and their families, were sleeping when the collapse occurred in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow
    Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India's tech hub?
    Is India’s tech hub experiencing a slow death?
    Residents fed up with gridlocked traffic and water shortages during the dry season have long complained about the city's infrastructure
    Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India's tech hub?
    Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India's tech hub?
    The disruptions raise questions about the city's future as a tech hub and while the authorities vow to act, extreme weather may complicate plans

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher