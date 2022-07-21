Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 02:18 PM BdST
Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi was questioned by money laundering investigators on Thursday, prompting her Congress Party to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of running a "political vendetta".
The complaint against 75-year-old party president and her son Rahul Gandhi was lodged nine years ago by a member of parliament from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rahul Gandhi, who is also a senior figure in Congress, was questioned several times last month in connection with the same case. They have both denied any wrongdoing.
"This is a conspiracy to silence us and the intention is to rid the country of any opposition parties," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters on Thursday, before Gandhi left for questioning at the finance ministry's Enforcement Directorate.
A spokesman for the directorate, which investigates money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, was not available for comment.
Lawmakers from the Congress party staged a protest inside and outside parliament, holding posters and shouting slogans that accused Modi and his government of pursuing a political vendetta.
The BJP lawmaker behind the complaint, Subramanian Swamy, accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of property worth $300 million.
The assets had belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather.
- India court orders release of journalist held over tweet
- Indian woman to revisit Pakistan home after 75 years
- Indian traders, shopkeepers plan protest against tax hikes
- Indian presidential election underway
- Police hurt in school campus clashes in south India
- 20 police personnel injured in India school clashes
- India's COVID vaccinations hit 2bn
- IMF hopes to resume Sri Lanka high-level talks
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
- India court orders release on bail of journalist over 'provocative' tweet
- 'My dream came true': Indian woman to revisit Pakistan home after 75 years
- Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes
- India votes to elect new president, Murmu has edge over Sinha
- Police injured in school campus clashes in south India: reports
Most Read
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- Bangladesh watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 200,000 over cancelled train tickets
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years