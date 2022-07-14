Home > Neighbours

India reports first case of monkeypox

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jul 2022 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2022 08:32 PM BdST

India on Thursday reported its first case of monkeypox, Priya Abraham, head of the National Institute of Virology, told Reuters.

Monkeypox, endemic in parts of Africa, is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories