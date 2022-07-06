Ajmer Sharif cleric arrested over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma

Police had been looking for Salman Chishti after registering a case against him over a video clip in which he was allegedly seen offering his house as a gift to anyone who beheads Sharma, broadcaster NDTV reports.

He was also heard saying he would have shot her dead for insulting the Prophet.

NDTV, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said Chishti has a long criminal record. However, the office of Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has condemned the video and said the shrine is a place of communal harmony.

Salman Chishti was arrested over incendiary remarks on Nupur Sharma. Photo: ANI via Twitter

The views expressed by the 'khadim' in the video cannot be considered a message from the dargah, it said.

It added that the remarks were a statement by one individual and were highly condemnable.

The state police have also said it will take tough action against anyone making remarks that may trigger communal tensions.