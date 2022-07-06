Ajmer Sharif cleric arrested over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2022 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:33 AM BdST
A cleric of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in India's Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly making a provocative statement against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad had caused a stir in India and around the Muslim world.
Police had been looking for Salman Chishti after registering a case against him over a video clip in which he was allegedly seen offering his house as a gift to anyone who beheads Sharma, broadcaster NDTV reports.
He was also heard saying he would have shot her dead for insulting the Prophet.
NDTV, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.
Police said Chishti has a long criminal record. However, the office of Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has condemned the video and said the shrine is a place of communal harmony.
Salman Chishti was arrested over incendiary remarks on Nupur Sharma. Photo: ANI via Twitter
It added that the remarks were a statement by one individual and were highly condemnable.
The state police have also said it will take tough action against anyone making remarks that may trigger communal tensions.
