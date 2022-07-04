Schoolchildren among 16 dead as bus falls into gorge in India’s Himachal
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 12:57 PM BdST
Sixteen passengers, including schoolchildren, have been killed after a bus fell into a gorge in India's Himachal Pradesh, according to reports in the Indian media.
The bus was heading to Sainj when its plunged into the gorge near Kullu's Jangla village around 8:30 am on Monday, authorities said.
Rescue efforts are currently underway and the injured are being rushed to a nearby hospital, said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.
At least 40 students were on the bus when the accident took place, broadcaster NDTV reports.
The Prime Minister's Office later tweeted that the families of those killed in the accident would receive a compensation of Rs 200,000 each.
