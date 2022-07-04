Bus crash kills 20 in southwest Pakistan: official
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2022 10:45 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 11:17 AM BdST
A passenger bus plunged into a ravine in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday killing 20 people, a government official said.
The road crash also injured another 13 people aboard the bus that was travelling from garrison city of Rawalpindi to Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province, said Ijaz Jaffar, deputy commissioner of Sherani district.
The ravine is some 350 kilometres north of Quetta.
Poor road infrastructure and rash driving often cause deadly road crashes in Pakistan.
The province is home to several Chinese projects under an investment plan in which Beijing is seeking road and sea trade linkages with the world.
More stories
- India monsoon rains still down on average
- 'Masterminds' behind execution of India’s Hindu tailor arrested
- Modi, Putin discuss energy, food markets
- How an Indian Facebook post led to murder, sectarian tension
- India's July rains expected between 94% to 106%
- India SC tells Nupur Sharma to apologise to the country
- India acts to deter fuel exports
- India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%
Recent Stories
- India's monsoon rains cover entire country but still down on average
- Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor
- Modi, Russia's Putin discuss energy, food markets
- How an 'inflammatory' Facebook post led to a killing and sectarian tension in India
- India's critical July monsoon rains expected between 94% to 106%
- Indian Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma, calls for apology over anti-Muslim comments
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- RFL Electronics gets $23m in British loans to boost manufacturing
- Bangladesh unlikely to reopen Padma Bridge to motorcycles before Eid: official