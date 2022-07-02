Modi, Russia's Putin discuss energy, food markets
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2022 09:30 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2022 09:30 AM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil.
"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. "The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."
The statement said Modi urged Putin to go for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis.
More stories
- Modi, Putin discuss energy, food markets
- How an Indian Facebook post led to murder, sectarian tension
- India's July rains expected between 94% to 106%
- India SC tells Nupur Sharma to apologise to the country
- India acts to deter fuel exports
- India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%
- Thousands march in India to demand protection for Hindus
- 7 die, 55 feared dead in India landslide
Recent Stories
- Modi, Russia's Putin discuss energy, food markets
- How an 'inflammatory' Facebook post led to a killing and sectarian tension in India
- India's critical July monsoon rains expected between 94% to 106%
- Indian Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma, calls for apology over anti-Muslim comments
- India acts to deter fuel exports, puts windfall tax on oil producers
- India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Padma Bridge to be constructed soon: PM
- After mob humiliates teacher, Bangladesh district bans mobile phones in schools, colleges
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Six years after the worst terrorist attack, what lessons has Bangladesh learnt?
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Haji Salim released on parole to attend brother's funeral