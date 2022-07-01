India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%
Rajendra Jadhav, Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2022 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 12:58 PM BdST
India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%, the government said on Friday, as the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to dampen its demand and bring down the trade deficit.
India fulfils most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee INR=IN that hit a record low earlier on Friday.
The duty hike would lift prices and moderate demand in India, which could weigh on global prices XAU=. But it could stoke under-the-counter buying and drive-up appetite for precious metal smuggled into the country, trade officials said.
"The sudden rise in prices could bring down jewellery demand this month," said Prithviraj Kothari, managing director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions.
After the duty hike, dealers were offering a discount of up to $40 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 12.5% import and 3% sales levies.
India's May trade deficit widened to $24.29 billion from $6.53 billion a year ago as gold imports in the month surged to $6 billion from 678 million a year ago.
In the short-term gold demand could fall but in the long run demand would remain strong and imports would rebound, said Surendra Mehta, secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
After the duty announcement, local gold prices MAUc1 rose around 3%, while global prices fell 0.5%.
The hike has raised the gap between local and overseas prices to more than 15% and this could boost smuggling of gold in the country, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
"Smuggling was falling after the duty reduction and because of COVID-19 curbs on movement of people. But now it could rise again," the dealer said.
Shares of jewellery makers such as Titan TITN.NS Kalyan Jewellers KALN.NS and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri TBZL.NS were down as much as 4% in weak Mumbai market .NSEI.
- Thousands march in India to demand protection for Hindus
- 7 die, 55 feared dead in India landslide
- Indian telcos' likely to make muted 5G bids
- Rajasthan bans public gatherings after Hindu man’s murder
- Indian court allows police to quiz Muslim journo over tweet
- 4 die in Indian oil firm helicopter crash
- Mukesh Ambani steps down as Jio director
- India to increase car-crash test speed
- Thousands march in India's Udaipur to demand protection for Hindus after tailor slaughtered
- Seven dead, 55 feared dead in massive eastern Indian landslide
- Indian telcos' 5G bids seen muted as private firms jostle for airwaves
- India's Ambani hands Reliance telco unit to son in first step to leadership change
- India's top cement maker paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan
- Police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet after Hindu man slain
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Over 2.2 million Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport
- Slain student Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Grameenphone shares tumble after regulator bans sale of new connections