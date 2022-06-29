Four dead in Indian oil firm helicopter crash in Arabian Sea
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2022 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 12:05 PM BdST
Four people died when a helicopter chartered by state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp crashed into the Arabian Sea, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
There were nine people on board when the helicopter crashed near ONGC's rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High.
"Four persons rescued by Navy chopper were brought to the base unconsciously and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, they could not survive," ONGC said, adding an inquiry had been opened.
An ONGC spokesperson said the company's offshore exploration efforts were not impacted due to the incident. He said the deceased including three ONGC employees and a contract worker.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he was "personally deeply saddened" by the accident and the loss of four lives.
"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families for their irreparable loss. We stand with them in this hour of grief," the minister tweeted.
- Mukesh Ambani steps down as Jio director
- India to increase car-crash test speed
- Mumbai building collapse kills 19
- ASEAN appeals to Myanmar to spare Suu Kyi jail
- India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
- India COVID cases hit four-month high
- Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement
- Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity in India
- Four dead in Indian oil firm helicopter crash in Arabian Sea
- India's Reliance Jio says Mukesh Ambani steps down as director
- India to increase car-crash test speed to reflect faster traffic
- Mumbai building collapse kills at least 11 with more feared trapped
- ASEAN envoy appeals to Myanmar junta to spare Suu Kyi from jail
- India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- Mobile court fines man for stopping car on Padma Bridge for fun
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Once a robber, he made a fortune from begging abroad. Then he was caught in Medina