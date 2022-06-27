ASEAN envoy appeals to Myanmar junta to spare Suu Kyi from jail
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2022 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 02:45 PM BdST
A special Southeast Asian envoy for the crisis in Myanmar on Monday urged its military rulers not to hold deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in prison, appealing for leniency ahead of a visit later this week.
Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will make his second trip to Myanmar from Wednesday, a spokesperson for his ministry said, as part of the junta's peace commitment with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Suu Kyi, who has been on trial accused of at least 20 crimes since a coup against her elected government last year, has been moved to a prison in the capital Naypyitaw and kept in solitary confinement. She denies all charges.
The 77-year-old had until last week been spared jail and was held in an undisclosed location, despite having several convictions for relatively minor offences.
Prak Sokhonn in a letter to the junta urged compassion.
"Aung San Suu Kyi is regarded internationally and by many in Myanmar as having a critical role in your country's return to normalcy and national reconciliation through a peaceful political solution," he wrote, according to a statement.
Activists denounced Prak Sokhonn's last visit in March as a failure that favoured the junta and overlooked its opponents, criticism that he said he understood.
In his letter, he said a successful peace process was impossible with one side excluded.
"A peaceful political resolution to a conflict, no matter how complex it is, must involve the sharing of political space by all involved," he added.
- India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
- India COVID cases hit four-month high
- Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement
- Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity in India
- Will support Sri Lanka's economic recovery: India
- For mining towns, India must colour coal cash green
- Myanmar junta shifts Suu Kyi trial to prison venue
- India calls off trains as more protests loom
- India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
- India records 17,336 new coronavirus cases, a four-month high
- Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement in jail
- Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils
- India says will support crisis-hit Sri Lanka's economic recovery
- India must colour coal cash green for mining communities to survive
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush
- Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway