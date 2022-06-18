Militants kill Indian police official in disputed Kashmir
>> Fayaz Bukhari, Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2022 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2022 01:34 PM BdST
Militants in India's Kashmir shot dead a police official near his home, the latest victim of killings that target government officials, teachers and civilians in the disputed region, local officials said on Saturday.
"Body of Farooq Ahmad Mir, a senior police official was found in paddy fields near his home in Pampore town," said a senior police official in Sringar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir state.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the latest killing. At least 17 people have been killed by militants in Kashmir this year.
India and Pakistan rule different parts of the divided Himalayan Kashmir region.
India accuses Pakistan of backing the militants but Pakistan denies this, saying that it only offers political support to fellow Muslims it believes are being suppressed by Indian security forces.
India rejects Pakistani accusations of rights abuses in Kashmir.
Indian forces have said they have killed at least 110 militants in Kashmir this year, double the toll in the same period last year, in a bid to end militancy in the region.
- Militants kill Indian police official in Kashmir
- India suspends internet in Bihar over military hiring unrest
- 31 dead in Assam, Meghalaya floods
- Pleas for help as Myanmar awaits high-profile executions
- One dies in India unrest over military hiring
- Trains set ablaze in India protest
- India's economic prospects firm: RBI
- Protests against India's new military recruitment system
- Militants kill Indian police official in disputed Kashmir
- India suspends internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests
- 31 dead in Assam, Meghalaya floods, 3,000 villages under water
- Pleas for help as Myanmar awaits high-profile executions
- One dead in India unrest over military hiring, some gatherings banned
- Indian trains set ablaze in protests against military hiring changes
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Bangladesh to keep shops, markets closed after 8pm everyday to save power
- ‘Be careful, not fearful’: StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz’s advice amid economic jitters
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj, leaving no place for people to take refuge
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Bangladesh COVID cases jump to 433 in a day
- Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater as floods worsen