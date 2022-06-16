Myanmar junta calls return of executions 'required action'
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2022 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2022 05:56 PM BdST
Myanmar ruling military on Thursday defended a planned execution of two prominent democracy figures as lawful and required, defying international criticism for resuming capital punishment after a three-decade hiatus.
The United Nations, France, the United States and international human rights groups have urged the junta not to follow through with the execution of activist Kyaw Min Yu and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, who lost appeals against a terrorism conviction. Read full story
They were found guilty of providing weapons and helping to organise attacks by resistance groups on state targets. It is unclear when they will be executed or how they pled in their trials, which Myanmar has largely held behind closed doors.
Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said there were many countries using the death penalty.
"At least 50 innocent civilian, excluding security forces, died because of them. How can you say this is not justice?," Zaw Min Tun told a televised news conference.
"Required actions are needed to be done in the required moments."
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a coup early least year that ended a decade of tentative democracy that was introduced after five decades of army rule.
The military has defied foreign outrage over the executions, which United Nations experts last week said were decided without due process. Read full story
"These death sentences, handed down by an illegitimate court of an illegitimate junta, are a vile attempt at instilling fear amongst the people of Myanmar," the experts said.
- India's new COVID cases hit four-month high
- UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for months
- India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30-yr high
- Rahul Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
- Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests
- India tribunal rejects Amazon appeal against deal suspension
- India police charge soldiers for killing 6 tribal labourers
- Sonia Gandhi in hospital with COVID complications
- Myanmar junta calls return of executions 'required action'
- Protests break out in India over new military recruitment system
- India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19
- India looks to rains, not just rates, to cool hot inflation
- UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months
- India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30-yr high, makes rate hikes more likely
Most Read
- AL challenger Rifat beats stalwart Sakku for Cumilla mayor in a tight race
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- Father dies of injuries in Dhaka road crash, two children still hospitalised
- All landlords in Dhaka have ‘black money’ in a sense, says Finance Minister Kamal
- Hasina sees ‘plot’ to foil Padma Bridge opening after ‘mysterious’ fire incidents
- BBC to pay £30,000 to Liza Begum, a British-Bangladeshi councillor, for identity mix-up
- India looks to rains, not just rates, to cool hot inflation
- Bangladesh reports 232 new COVID cases, highest in 13 weeks
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Bangladesh panel wants to restore restrictions to counter COVID surge