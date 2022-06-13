India tribunal rejects Amazon appeal against suspension of deal with Future
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2022 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 03:31 PM BdST
An Indian appeals tribunal on Monday rejected Amazon.com Inc's appeal against an antitrust suspension of its $200 million investment deal with Future Group, saying the US company concealed information when it sought approval in 2019.
India's antitrust agency issued the suspension in December, stating that Amazon suppressed the actual scope of the 2019 investment and made false and incorrect statements. Amazon challenged the decision, arguing that it had not concealed information.
Dismissing Amazon's plea on Monday, a two-judge panel at the Indian tribunal said it held Amazon accountable "for its failure to provide relevant information on the combination".
"(The) tribunal is in complete agreement" with the antitrust body's view of suspending the 2019 deal, it added.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Indian tribunal also upheld a penalty of around 2 billion rupees ($26 million) imposed against Amazon by the antitrust body in December, asking it to be deposited within 45 days.
The 2019 Amazon-Future deal was followed by a series of legal disputes. The US firm cited the terms of the 2019 deal when it took legal action a year later to block Future's attempt to sell assets to Reliance Industries, an Amazon rival in India, for $3.4 billion.
Reliance called off the deal talks with Future in April of this year as the legal battles dragged on and Future failed to receive the required regulatory approvals. Future's main retail arm, Future Retail, is currently facing bankruptcy proceedings.
Amazon still has legal challenges pending against the Future Group, however, over damages it is claiming related to Future's talks with Reliance.
- Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests
- India tribunal rejects Amazon appeal against deal suspension
- India police charge soldiers for killing 6 tribal labourers
- Sonia Gandhi in hospital with COVID complications
- 3 'militants' shot dead by police in India
- Arrests to stop unrest over anti-Islam remarks in India
- 2 die in protests over anti-Muslim comments in India
- Protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments
- Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
- India tribunal rejects Amazon appeal against suspension of deal with Future
- India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal labourers
- Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital with COVID complications
- Indian police kill 3 ‘militants’, one of whom was involved in cop’s killing
- Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks
Most Read
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Convicted of scam, Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife Farah Diba lands in jail
- EC can't compel Cumilla MP Bahar to leave constituency, says CEC Awal
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- MPs censure Finance Minister Kamal for offering amnesty to money launderers
- Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War: think-tank
- HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday