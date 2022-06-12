Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital with COVID complications

But the 73-year-old is in stable condition and will remain under observation in the hospital, party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet on Sunday.

On Jun 2, Gandhi tested positive for the coronavirus and had asked for more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi, where she is to face interrogation in a money-laundering case, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

Officials at ED, which investigates financial offences, said they had issued a fresh summons to Gandhi for the quizzing on Jun 23. The authorities earlier summoned her to testify on Jun 8.

The agency has also summoned her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Jun 13 for questioning in the case, according to NDTV.

The investigation is focused on the alleged financial irregularities of Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the Indian newspaper National Herald, published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.