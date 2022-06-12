Home > Neighbours

Indian police kill 3 ‘militants’, one of whom was involved in cop’s killing

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jun 2022 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2022 02:00 PM BdST

Three suspected terrorists have been killed in an 'encounter' between the police and members of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pulwama city of the India-controlled portion of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian private broadcaster NDTV reports.

Kashmir Zone Police provided updates about their operation in several Twitter statements on Saturday after the three were killed.

One of the dead has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, who was involved in the killing of police official Reyaz Ahmad on May 13, according to Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sh Vijay Kumar.

The two others have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik, according to a tweet from Kashmir police.

Police initially shot one of the suspected militants dead and the other two were killed later in the day. All of the dead were locals, police said.

The authorities have yet to provide further details on the operation that began at 6:55 am local time on Saturday, NDTV reports.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories