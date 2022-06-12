Indian police kill 3 ‘militants’, one of whom was involved in cop’s killing

Kashmir Zone Police provided updates about their operation in several Twitter statements on Saturday after the three were killed.

One of the dead has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, who was involved in the killing of police official Reyaz Ahmad on May 13, according to Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sh Vijay Kumar.

The two others have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik, according to a tweet from Kashmir police.

Police initially shot one of the suspected militants dead and the other two were killed later in the day. All of the dead were locals, police said.

The authorities have yet to provide further details on the operation that began at 6:55 am local time on Saturday, NDTV reports.