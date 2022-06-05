At least 18 dead in India's northern state after bus falls into gorge
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2022 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 11:42 PM BdST
At least 18 people were confirmed to have died after a bus with 29 passengers on board fell into a gorge in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, state police officials told Reuters.
18 people have died, four are injured and eight are still missing, Arpan Yaduvanshi, Superintendent of Police in Uttarkashi said.
Another police official at the state headquarters told Reuters by phone that the accident took place near Damta in Uttarkashi district.
"The bus was en route to Yamunotri with 29 passengers on board from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh," the official said.
Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to the state chief minister about the incident and said rescue operations were ongoing with injured being taken to the nearest hospital.
"The National Disaster Response Force is also reaching the spot soon," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
- 10 killed in India factory explosion
- Myanmar upholds death for democracy activists
- Five men wanted after gang rape of Indian teen
- No plans for now to curb food exports: India
- India cyber rules risk creating 'environment of fear'
- Indian traditions entwine with trees in drive to revive land
- Hindu bank manager killed in Kashmir
- India COVID cases hit month high
- At least 18 dead in India's northern state after bus falls into gorge
- At least six killed in India chemical factory explosion
- Myanmar democracy activists' death sentences upheld, junta says
- Five men wanted after gang rape of Indian teen: police
- India says no plans for now to curb food exports
- Tech firms say India cyber rules risk creating 'environment of fear'
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire rises to 49
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- At least four killed in blast after fire in Chattogram container depot
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- A Bangladesh depot burnt through the night. Did a chemical keep the inferno on?
- 3 officials of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission die in road accident
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services