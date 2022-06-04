At least six killed in India chemical factory explosion
Published: 04 Jun 2022 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 06:30 PM BdST
At least six people were killed and 20 injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in northern India's Hapur district on Saturday, a police official said.
The accident happened after a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60 kilometres from New Delhi, police spokesman Surendra Singh told Reuters.
"Rescue operations are underway," Singh said, adding that the death toll could go up because of a number of people were severely injured.
Industrial accidents are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.
