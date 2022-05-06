Indian states ready with plans to mitigate heatwave impact
Jatindra Dash, Reuters
Published: 06 May 2022 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 05:32 PM BdST
Some 80% of Indian states are prone to heatwaves and most have plans ready to alter office and school timings as well as working hours for labourers to avoid the hottest time of day when necessary, a government official told Reuters on Friday.
India suffered its hottest March in more than 100 years and April saw many places, including New Delhi, recording unusually high temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius on most days. More than two dozen people have died of suspected heat strokes since late March, and power demand has hit multi-year highs.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has categorised 23 of India's 28 states and some 100 cities and districts as being at risk of suffering extreme heat. Nineteen states have already made their own heat-action plans and some others are working on them, said NDMA's policy and planning adviser, Kunal Satyarthi.
"There were only nine a few years back but currently 23 are recognised as heatwave-prone states," he said. "Cities have become heat islands, so a lot of them are drafting their own plans."
He said the plans include reducing people's exposure to heat, arranging drinking water in public places and other interventions.
The western state of Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, has also planned to modify market hours, provide public shelters, sprinkle mist in public places and keep ice bags at public health centres, according to the NDMA website.
Long-term measures include planting more trees, rainwater harvesting, providing shelter for traffic police and using green nets for shade in market areas, it adds.
In a meeting with government officials on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that hospitals should regularly audit their fire safety measures given the extreme heat.
- India doubles down on coal
- Heat adds to despair of Indian women
- Indian opposition seeks higher compensation for COVID deaths
- Kashmir gets redrawn constituencies ahead of elections
- India finds Russian oil an irresistible deal
- India releases 2020 COVID death data
- India sets coal import target as power woes mount
- Extreme heat kills 25 in India
- 'Bad boys' are back: India doubles down on coal as heatwave worsens power crisis
- Heat adds to despair of Indian women after decades of daily treks for water
- Indian opposition seeks higher compensation for COVID deaths after damning WHO report
- India's Kashmir region gets redrawn constituencies ahead of elections
- India finds Russian oil an irresistible deal, no matter the diplomatic cost
- India releases 2020 death data ahead of WHO COVID mortality study it objects
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- Tourists assaulted in Jaflong by volunteers appointed by authorities
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- ACC opens a case against North South University chairman, 5 others for Tk 3bn embezzlement
- Mill owners raise cooking oil prices by as much as 32%
- Cyclone Asani likely to cut its path through Bangladesh coast
- ‘Bloody battles’ as Russia tries to oust last fighters from Mariupol
- Bangladesh arrests man for beating his mother up over land ownership on Eid day