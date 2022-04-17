Clashes erupt in Indian capital during Hindu procession
>> Anushree Fadnavis, Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2022 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2022 01:38 AM BdST
Clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including policemen, police said, days after similar religious violence in three states.
Eyewitnesses told Reuters that the violence erupted between Muslims and Hindus during the procession in Jahangirpuri, a suburb of New Delhi. Police said they were still investigating.
"We are still assessing how many people are injured... some policemen have also been hurt," said Deependra Pathak, a police official in Jahangirpuri, wearing riot gear.
The violence broke out during a procession to mark the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti, police said without giving more details.
Earlier on Saturday, protesters in New Delhi shouted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government saying Muslims were violently targeted by authorities in the aftermath of Hindu-Muslim clashes in parts of three states ruled by Modi's Hindu nationalist party.
The clashes last Sunday during a religious festival prompted police to impose a curfew in one town and ban gatherings of more than four people in parts of the states.
Local authorities tore down the homes and shops of suspected Muslim rioters in central Madhya Pradesh state in the aftermath of violence that broke out during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, according to a police official who did not want to be named.
In Modi's home state, Gujarat, authorities demolished makeshift shops belonging to those they said were involved in the riots in which one man was killed, said an official in Anand district in Gujarat, where the clashes erupted.
Police and local authorities told Reuters after the clashes that they were free from bias and acting within the law.
Opposition politicians have accused Modi's right-wing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of stoking tensions between majority Hindus and Muslims in states that it rules.
Leaders of 13 opposition parties have issued a joint statement calling for peace and harmony after the religious clashes.
"We are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals and language are being deliberately used by sections of the ruling establishment to polarise our society," the leaders said.
Police in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday arrested nine people from a hardline Hindu group suspected of torching the home of a Muslim man who married a Hindu woman.
- 6 die in India factory fire
- Troops burn villages in Myanmar heartland
- India to face power cuts over coal shortage, demand
- Indian workers blind to toxic air risks in Bhiwadi
- Cable-car collision kills 2 in India
- India likely to get average monsoon rains in 2022
- Imran Khan lawmakers quit en masse
- Pakistan parliament picks Sharif as prime minister
- Fire in chemical factory in India kills six
- Troops burn villages in Myanmar heartland, seek to crush resistance
- India to face more power cuts due to coal shortage, soaring demand
- Indian workers blind to toxic air risks in the world's 'most polluted' city
- Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air
- India likely to get average monsoon rains in 2022: Skymet
Most Read
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Man pleaded with his killers to wait until Iftar. They didn’t
- In traffic jam-hit Dhaka, a rush to deliver Iftar continues after online order boost in pandemic
- Mujib’s family a curse: Tarique
- Russia warns US to stop sending arms to Ukraine
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year
- Gridlock feared during Eid travels as construction of Bangabandhu Bridge link road is incomplete
- Singapore's Lee says finance minister to succeed him as PM
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Jet fuel prices rise by 117% in a year and a half. Bangladeshi airlines, flyers feel the heat