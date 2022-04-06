Pakistan's top court likely to rule Thursday on Khan blocking his own ouster
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2022 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 06:53 PM BdST
Pakistan's top court could rule on Thursday on Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to block an opposition attempt to oust him, a step his critics say is unconstitutional and has touched off political turmoil.
Khan, a former cricket star, lost his parliamentary majority last week and had faced a no-confidence vote tabled by the opposition that he was expected to lose on Sunday.
But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, threw out the motion, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional. Khan then dissolved parliament.
The stand-off has thrown the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, ruled by the military for extended periods since independence in 1947, into a full-blown constitutional crisis.
The opposition has challenged the decision to block the vote in the Supreme Court, which began deliberating the case on Monday. On Wednesday, lawyers for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party launched their defence.
Ali Zafar, a lawyer for President Arif Alvi who is a party ally of Khan, said the court should not involve itself in parliamentary procedure.
"My humble submission would be that if your lordships start monitoring parliamentary affairs, there would be no end to that," he told the panel of five judges.
The Supreme Court will reconvene on Thursday at around 9:30 am (0430 GMT). Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said on Wednesday he wanted to wrap up the hearings. "Let’s start early from tomorrow to conclude the case," he said.
- India blocks 22 YouTube channels
- Sri Lanka finance minister resigns day after he's sworn in
- What political upheaval in Pakistan means for rest of the world
- Pakistan PM Khan seeks fresh elections after avoiding ouster
- Vote to remove Pakistan’s Khan blocked
- Imran Khan might not accept vote to oust him
- Nepal PM meets Modi in India
- Pro-Russia sentiment on Indian Twitter draws scrutiny
- India blocks 22 YouTube news channels citing national security
- Sri Lanka's finance minister resigns a day after being sworn in – letter
- What political upheaval in Pakistan means for rest of the world
- PM Khan seeks elections after avoiding ouster move, uncertainty builds
- Vote to remove Pakistan’s Khan blocked, president advised to dissolve parliament
- Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him
Most Read
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Dhaka WASA chief admits water at his home smells bad, advises boiling before drinking it
- Bangladesh planning minister finds Sri Lanka comparison ‘unacceptable’
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts