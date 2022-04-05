Home > Neighbours

Sri Lanka's finance minister resigns a day after being sworn in – letter

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Apr 2022 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 02:08 PM BdST

Sri Lanka's Finance Minister, Ali Sabry, resigned on Tuesday a day after being sworn in, amid growing public unrest over a worsening economic crisis.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Minister of Finance with immediate effect," Sabry said in a letter to the president, seen by Reuters.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Sabry on Monday after dissolving his cabinet and dropping his brother, Basil Rajapaksa, who previously served as finance minister.

