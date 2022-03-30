Daily 10-hour power cuts may cripple Sri Lanka amid fuel crisis

Production at the Kelanitissa Power Station has already come to a halt due to the shortage and led to 10-hour power outages imposed by the authorities in several areas of the country starting on Thursday, according to the Sri Lankan outlet Daily Mirror.

Officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board, or CEB, which controls all major functions of electricity generation and distribution in the country, have requested an urgent supply of fuel to prevent other power plants from shutting down.

In a statement to the cabinet at the start of the month, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa claimed the power crisis would be resolved by Mar 5, the Daily Mirror had previously reported.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka assured local media that adequate diesel would be supplied to power plants by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the country would not have to worry about lengthy power outages.

Recently, PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake had said the CEB had guaranteed to supply the daily requirement of 3,500 metric tons of diesel for the next two weeks, which was sufficient to run the thermal power plants.

However, the Daily Mirror's sources said that the required fuel stock for this week was yet to be supplied as of Tuesday night, which is why some areas would face 10-hour power cuts from today. The length of the outage will only increase if urgent stocks are not received.

"We are, however, hopeful to receive the fuel supplies so that we can reduce the timings," CEB sources told Daily Mirror.

The South Asian country has been in the worst economic crisis in decades as a result of mismanaged government finances and ill-timed tax cuts alongside the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.

With only $2.31 billion left in reserves, Sri Lanka has to repay a debt of about $4 billion over the rest of this year, including a $1-billion international sovereign bond that matures in July, the international news agency reported.

The island nation of 22 million people is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves over the past two years.

Fuel shortages have led to long lines at petrol stations and rolling power cuts across much of the country. Shipments from the Indian Oil Corporation began arriving around mid-March.