India's largest multiplex operators to merge, creating cinema giant
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 05:42 PM BdST
India's two largest multiplex firms said on Sunday they would merge to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities as the entertainment industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PVR PVRL.NS and INOX Leisure INOL.NS said the merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimise cost.
"The film exhibition sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors on account of the pandemic and creating scale to achieve efficiencies is critical for the long-term survival of the business and fight the onslaught of digital OTT platforms," PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli said in a press release.
Over-the-top, or OTT, platforms such Netflix NFLX.O, Amazon's Prime Video AMZN.O and Disney DIS.N have made deep inroads in India, where the pandemic ravaged a film industry known for song-and-dance spectacles watched by millions.
PVR is India's largest multiplex chain with more than 850 screens, followed by INOX Leisure with about 650 screens.
The merger follows a two-year period when most theatres were shut due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- India's largest multiplex operators to merge
- Myanmar junta chief rules out talks with opposition
- Border disengagement key to better ties: India tells China
- Indian coal state seeks greener energy from dung
- India-China ties fraught with border tensions amid rising trade
- Myanmar 'special command' authorised attacks on civilians
- Ukraine war drives up commodity prices in India
- 11 die in fire at Telangana timber warehouse
- Myanmar junta chief vows no talks with opposition 'terrorists'
- India tells Chinese minister border disengagement key to better ties
- Cow power: Indian coal state seeks greener energy from dung
- India-China ties caught in cross-currents of border tensions, rising trade
- Myanmar 'special command' authorised lethal attacks on civilians: report
- Indians tighten belts as Ukraine war drives up prices of necessities
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
- Turkey defuses mine after Russia warns of strays from Ukraine ports