India to temporarily shift its embassy in Ukraine to Poland
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Mar 2022 09:18 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 09:18 AM BdST
India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland, the government said on Sunday.
The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the decision to move the embassy from Kyiv was being taken in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country.
"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments," it added.
Earlier this month Ukraine's government said that it had helped evacuate about 20,000 Indian students from areas of the country attacked by Russian forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but several were still trapped.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to an Indian government source.
Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation".
- India to temporarily shift Ukraine embassy
- 7 die in Delhi fire
- Bangladeshi dies in Kolkata hotel fire
- Adityanath's election win raises his profile in India
- India's Russian coal imports may reach 2-year high in March
- Pakistan questions India after crash of mystery flying object
- Hindu monk's stock rises as BJP set to win UP poll
- BJP set to win India's biggest state election
- India to temporarily shift its embassy in Ukraine to Poland
- 7 dead in Delhi fire, 60 huts burnt
- Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
- India election victory is expanding a Hindu monk’s national profile
- India's Russian coal imports could be highest in over two years in March
- Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Chinese ambassador cannot confirm if Beijing is setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub
- Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane
- Bangladesh orders tests on Napa syrup batch after child deaths
- Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO's border
- Romanian quartet Amadeus performs at Bangladesh wedding
- Shah Sultan Cooperative ‘used religion’ to defraud people of millions
- Shenzhen imposes a lockdown and Shanghai restricts non-essential travel as China’s new cases jump