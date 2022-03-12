Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2022 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2022 12:29 PM BdST
A Bangladeshi woman has died in a fire at a hotel in India’s Kolkata.
The fire started around midnight on Saturday at the Rahbar Guest House on Free School Street, according to Kolkata media reports.
The victim was identified as Shamimatul Ars, 60, according to Anandabazar Patrika.
She could not be evacuated when the fire started. Her body was recovered after it was put out.
Twenty-eight Bangladeshis seeking medical treatment in India were lodging at the hotel, according to another report.
Two people – a 35-year-old Bangladeshi named Moinul Haque, and a West Bengal resident named Mehatab Alam – were admitted to hospital after they inhaled smoke in the fire, Anandabazar said.
It is believed the fire started from an electrical short circuit. The fire damaged 11 rooms at the hotel.
According to a hotel worker, the fire started near the reception room on the second floor of the building and spread.
Firefighters put out the blaze after three hours of effort.
- Adityanath's election win raises his profile in India
- India's Russian coal imports may reach 2-year high in March
- Pakistan questions India after crash of mystery flying object
- Hindu monk's stock rises as BJP set to win UP poll
- BJP set to win India's biggest state election
- Indian farmer builds 'tree scooter' to zoom up tall areca palms
- Indian shares cut some losses, rupee off record lows
- Coal India aims to be net-zero carbon emitter
- Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
- India election victory is expanding a Hindu monk’s national profile
- India's Russian coal imports could be highest in over two years in March
- Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object
- Hindu monk's stock rises as ruling party set to win key Indian state poll
- Modi's BJP set to win India's biggest state election as vote count begins
Most Read
- India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- Biman to start direct flights to Toronto on Mar 26
- Cooking oil prices cool down in Bangladesh after govt warning to rogue traders
- Russia regroups after setbacks; Ukraine says psychiatric hospital hit
- Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters against Ukraine
- Pakistan adds next-generation Chinese J-10 C jets to air force fleet
- Russia's Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine
- Europe’s trains take fighters to Ukraine, and bring back refugees
- Biden throttles trade between the US and Russia