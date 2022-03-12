Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire

The fire started around midnight on Saturday at the Rahbar Guest House on Free School Street, according to Kolkata media reports.

The victim was identified as Shamimatul Ars, 60, according to Anandabazar Patrika.

She could not be evacuated when the fire started. Her body was recovered after it was put out.

Twenty-eight Bangladeshis seeking medical treatment in India were lodging at the hotel, according to another report.

Two people – a 35-year-old Bangladeshi named Moinul Haque, and a West Bengal resident named Mehatab Alam – were admitted to hospital after they inhaled smoke in the fire, Anandabazar said.

It is believed the fire started from an electrical short circuit. The fire damaged 11 rooms at the hotel.

According to a hotel worker, the fire started near the reception room on the second floor of the building and spread.

Firefighters put out the blaze after three hours of effort.