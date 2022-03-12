7 dead in Delhi fire, 60 huts burnt
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2022 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2022 12:56 PM BdST
A fire in the Gokalpuri PS area of India’s Delhi has left seven people dead, NDTV reports.
The fire was brought under control early on Saturday morning, according to the Delhi fire service. Officials recovered seven bodies from the scene.
As many as 13 firefighters rushed to the scene after the fire was reported.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said reports of the fire were received around 1 am. Police and fire service officials then went to the spot.
Sixty huts were burnt in the fire.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief over the incident.
"Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet those affected personally," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
