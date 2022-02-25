Indian police arrest former official at top bourse NSE
Published: 25 Feb 2022 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 10:40 AM BdST
India's federal police arrested a former senior official at the country's largest stock exchange, a police source said on Friday, as part of an investigation into alleged corporate governance lapses at the bourse.
Anand Subramanian, a former top adviser to the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a 2018 case involving allegations the bourse provided some high-frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading, the source said.
