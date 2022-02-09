Indian students block roads as row over hijab in schools mounts
>> Rupak De Chowdhuri, Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2022 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 07:25 PM BdST
Hundreds of students in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday chanted slogans and blocked roads in protest of a hijab ban in the southern state of Karnataka, as a row over wearing the head covering in schools intensifies.
The row has drawn in Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, who asked Indian leaders in a tweet to "stop the marginalisation of Muslim women".
Local media reported last week that several schools in Karnataka had denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students.
Hindu students mounted counter-protests, flocking to schools in recent days in support of the ban, forcing the Karnataka state government to shut schools and colleges for three days to ease tensions between the two communities.
In one incident in a video widely shared online, a lone Muslim student wearing the hijab is surrounded by Hindu male youths shouting religious slogans while trying to enter her school in Karnataka.
The protesting students in Kolkata on Wednesday were predominantly women wearing hijabs, a Reuters eyewitness said, adding the demonstrations were without incident. The students told Reuters that they plan to reconvene on Thursday.
"We will keep protesting until the government stops insulting the students," said Tasmeen Sultana, one of the protestors. "We want our fundamental rights back…you cannot take away our rights.
Protests have also been planned on Wednesday in India's capital New Delhi.
"Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more," Yousafzai said in a tweet late on Tuesday.
The government of Karnataka, where 12% of the population is Muslim and which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said in an order that students should follow dress codes set by schools.
Opposition parties and critics accuse the BJP government at federal and state level of discriminating against the minority Muslim population. Modi has defended his record and says his economic and social policies benefit all Indians.
- Himalayan avalanche kills 7 Indian soldiers
- Hate speech in India nears dangerous levels
- India summons S Korea envoy over Hyundai's Kashmir tweet
- Hardline Hindu chief minister seeks re-election in Uttar Pradesh
- Hyundai suffers backlash after partner tweets on Kashmir
- India approves one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine: Russia
- Fearing junta, Myanmar parents disown dissident children
- Lata Mangeshkar, the songbird of Indian cinema
- Himalayan avalanche kills seven Indian soldiers near border with China
- As officials look away, hate speech in India nears dangerous levels
- Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet
- Indian Hindu hardliner seeking re-election touts record on jobs, crime
- Another Kashmir journalist faces police ire for social media posts
- Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on Kashmir
Most Read
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- After three and a half years, BNP says Khaleda Zia was honoured as ‘Mother of Democracy’
- A side-effect of China’s strict virus policy: abandoned fruit
- Bangladesh records 33 COVID deaths, 8,016 new cases in a day
- Decision to abolish Gha unit admission tests anger DU social sciences teachers
- Hasina says people will elect Awami League in next general election
- Chamber judge issues ‘status quo’ order on BFAA general secretary post
- Murder convict sentenced to life in prison arrested after 20 years