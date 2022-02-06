Lata Mangeshkar, the songbird of Indian cinema
Published: 06 Feb 2022 01:38 PM BdST
Updated: 06 Feb 2022 02:37 PM BdST
Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary playback singer known as the Nightingale of India, has died at the age of 92. Her records sold in the tens of thousands and her back catalogue of some 30,000 songs spanned a swathe of genres and 36 languages. These photos chronicle the life of the songbird of Indian cinema:
-
Lata Mangeshkar with PM Narendra Modi. Image tweeted by @narendramodi. Taken via NDTV
-
Born in Indore in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar started acting in her father's musical plays at the young age of 5. IBN Live via News18
-
Initially, Lata Mangeshkar is said to have imitated the acclaimed singer Noor Jehan, but later she developed her own style of singing. A file picture of the four Mangeshkar sisters in their younger days. IBN Live via News18
-
Lata Mangeshkar's foray into films started with a small role in Navyug Chitrapat's Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur (1942) in which she sang a song as well. IBN Live via News18
-
A file picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha, Meena, and their brother Hridaynath. IBN Live via News18
-
An old picture of singers Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Kapoor and Geeta Dutt. The three singers dominated Hindi playback in the early 1940s.
-
Lata Mangeshkar's first major hits was Aayega Aanewaala, a song in the movie 'Mahal' (1949), which was composed by music director Khemchand Prakash and featured actress Madhubala. IBN Live via News18
-
Lata Mangeshkar with the Clintons in Chicago, June 1995. Mid-Day Gujarati
-
Lata Mangeshkar at her favourite Casino Bellagio with sister Usha, niece Radha, Arundhati, Deora’s wife Suvarna, the casino manager and sister Meena. Mid-Day Gujarati
-
Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and nearly 40 regional Indian and foreign languages. The Indian Express