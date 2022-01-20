ICJ hearings on Myanmar Rohingya genocide to start Feb 21
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2022 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 11:50 AM BdST
The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the UN, has arranged a series of public hearings on allegations of genocide perpetrated against the Rohingya people in Myanmar from Feb 21.
The hearings will focus on the Myanmar junta’s challenge to the genocide case brought by Gambia to the court, according to The Hague.
Due to the pandemic, some members of the court will attend the hearing in person, while others will attend by video link. A live webcast of the event will be available to the media and the public on the court’s website and UN Web TV.
The first hearing, where Myanmar will present its first round of oral arguments, is set for Feb 21. Gambia will put forward its arguments on Feb 23. Myanmar will present its second round of arguments on Feb 25, followed by Gambia on Feb 28.
In 2017, a military-led crackdown in Myanmar led to more than 730,000 Rohingya fleeing across the border to Bangladesh. They have been living in cramped refugee camps in Bangladesh since. The Bangladesh government has repeatedly called for international support to repatriate the Rohingya to Myanmar.
UN investigators said the military campaign was executed with ‘genocidal intent’.
Attorney General of Gambia Dawda Jallow, who initiated the case, had previously said the hearings were to commence Feb 21.
In December 2019, Aung San Suu Kyi, then civilian leader of Myanmar, attended hearings on the genocide allegations at The Hague and petitioned for the court to dismiss them.
She was deposed in a coup in 2021 and has been sentenced to six years in prison and faces a number of other charges.
The current military government, which has been seeking international recognition, will now take over proceedings for Myanmar.
- India's new COVID cases hit eight-month high
- 3 sailors killed in explosion on Indian naval ship
- Modi urges global effort to handle cryptos
- India COVID cases up by 258,089
- India's Gennova working on omicron-specific vaccine
- India daily COVID case count touches 8-month peak
- India proposes side, curtain airbags in all cars
- Over a million Indians to gather beside Ganges
- India's new COVID-19 cases hit eight-month high, full impact weeks away
- Three sailors killed in explosion on Indian naval ship
- India's Modi urges collective global effort to deal with cryptocurrencies
- India reports 258,089 new daily COVID-19 infections
- India's Gennova working on omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine
- India daily COVID-19 case count touches 8-month peak, 314 deaths
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- 12 districts are at high risk from COVID. Dhaka is the worst of all
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Bangladesh expert panel recommends cutting COVID isolation to 10 days
- 'In the name of God, go': UK's Johnson faces demands to resign
- Blinken visits Ukraine, warning of ‘short notice’ Russian attack
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
- Once is enough for 19-year-old woman about to break flight record