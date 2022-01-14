Home > Neighbours

India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

India reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.58 million, the federal health ministry said on Friday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said.

