Indian hospitals have plenty COVID hospital beds for children
>> Krishna N Das, Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2022 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 06:31 PM BdST
Indian states have reserved more than double the COVID-19 hospital beds for children than recommended by federal experts out of fear of being under-prepared, government data shows, although doctors say not many youngsters have needed critical care yet.
The Health Ministry also said on Monday that only 5% to 10% of all those people infected in India have sought hospitalisation, compared with 20% to 23% during the last major wave. Authorities say most people have shown no or mild symptoms and have recovered quickly at home.
India reported 179,723 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 35.7 million, the highest in the world after the United States. Deaths rose by 146 to 483,936, only behind the tally of the United States and Brazil.
Data showed that India has more than 24,000 paediatric ICU beds, compared with a recommendation of fewer than 10,000 beds from a federal taskforce. Similarly, there are 64,796 non-ICU beds for children, much higher than the suggested 27,682.
Since the last major infection wave in India starting April, the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in the eastern state of Bihar has kept aside 16 ICU beds for children affected by COVID-19.
"None of the beds has been occupied since the beginning, but we have reserved them in case the third wave affects kids," Raj Kamal Choudhary, associate professor of medicine at the hospital with some 800 total beds, told Reuters.
"States are scared and prepared because kids below 15 years have not been vaccinated. I support the decision of states to have more beds ready than recommended."
There is no centralised public data on how many children have needed hospital care due to COVID-19 in India, but countries such as the United States and Britain have seen a rise in hospitalisation in children due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
India has some 139,000 COVID-19 ICU beds in total, compared with 195,390 recommended. Oxygen-supported beds, which ran short during the second wave last year, have increased to nearly 495,000, still lower than over 519,000 suggested by experts.
Basic isolation beds, however, are a plenty at more than 1 million.
- India gives COVID boosters to most at risk
- Indian has plenty COVID hospital beds for children
- India COVID cases multiply
- Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail
- India COVID cases surge to 179,723
- Restrictions imposed in India as COVID cases rise
- India's total COVID-19 cases reach 35.52m
- Elections in Uttar Pradesh to start in Feb
- Indian hospitals have plenty COVID hospital beds for children
- India's COVID-19 cases multiply, vulnerable groups given vaccine boosters
- Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi over walkie-talkies
- India's new COVID-19 cases surge to 179,723
- Restrictions imposed in several states in India as COVID 19 cases rise
- India's total COVID-19 cases reach 35.52m
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Bangladesh’s schools to enforce vaccine requirement to Jan 12
- Hasan Mahmud’s praise for development: People don’t eat coarse rice anymore, only cows do