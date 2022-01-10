India's new COVID-19 cases surge to 179,723
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2022 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 10:17 AM BdST
India reported 179,723 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, the most since late May, health ministry data showed, taking the total to 35.71 million.
Deaths rose by 146 to 483,936.
India's richest state, Maharashtra, said on Saturday it would close swimming pools and gyms from Monday while schools and colleges have been closed till Feb 15 after daily cases in the state jumped to over 41,000.
The state government has said only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into private offices while limiting the capacity to 50% of the total workforce.
In the neighbouring state of Gujarat, authorities have extended night curfew hours and cancelled leave for all healthcare personnel.
More stories
- Restrictions imposed in India as COVID cases rise
- India's total COVID-19 cases reach 35.52m
- Elections in Uttar Pradesh to start in Feb
- Fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands camp along Thai border
- India's new COVID cases hit 7-month high
- Cambodia PM visit to Myanmar sparks protests
- Omicron spreads in India's big cities, hospitalisations still low
- India arrests creator of app targeting Muslim women
Recent Stories
- Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi over walkie-talkies
- India's new COVID-19 cases surge to 179,723
- Restrictions imposed in several states in India as COVID 19 cases rise
- India's total COVID-19 cases reach 35.52m
- Elections in India's most populous state to start on Feb 10
- India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail